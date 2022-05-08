Constance L. “Conny” McKeon, 97, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque with family by her side.
Conny was born January 7, 1925, in Dubuque, IA, and was the daughter of Harold and Eleanor Ruley Pape. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and spent most of her career as a bank teller for First National Bank. Conny was a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Julien Dubuque Bridge and was one of the first to cross over it. After retirement, she was an avid volunteer at Finley Hospital for many years.
Conny enjoyed spending time with her family, especially being a part of her many grandchildren’s lives. She was know for her quirky sense of humor, which eventually landed her the nickname “Trouble” while volunteering at Finley. Conny looked forward to monthly lunches with her graduating class of 1942. She loved animals, especially the pet cats she had over the years. Her cheery disposition will be missed.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis (Connie) Apel of Tucson, AZ, Peter (Sandi) Apel of Dubuque, and Thomas (Paula) McKeon of Dubuque; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Bill” Apel in 1988, her second husband, Sylvester McKeon in 1999, her parents, and a sister, Jan Hodges.
Conny’s family wants to thank the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital Comfort Care, especially Becky and Alisha.
A private family memorial will take place later this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Finley Hospital Volunteers, and the Dubuque Humane Society.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.