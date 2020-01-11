MONONA, Iowa — Ruth Marilyn Evenson Brictson Johnson, 88, of Monona, Iowa, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa, with Rev. Erika Lenth as the officiant. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.