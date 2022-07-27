Thomas Becwar, Dodgeville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John T. Brandemuehl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Frederick C. Fangmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Wendy J. Greene, Galena, Ill. — Burial: 11 a.m. today, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
William H. Howe, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Barn Restaurant, Prairie du Chien.
Merle L. Klein, Platteville, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville.
Todd M. Koppes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Arnold N. Merkes, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lori A. Nelson, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Laura K. Powers, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, Cathedral of St. Raphael.
Lawrence M. Richard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Naomi Webster, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
