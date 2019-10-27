Rae Naoe Seaton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 21, 2019.
Rae was born on May 6, 1942, in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1972, she moved with her husband Dennis and daughter Cathy to Dubuque, where her son Marcus was later born. Rae taught ESL in the Dubuque school system for many years and retired in 2001. Always putting others first, she touched the lives of numerous students and people from all over the world.
Rae will live forever in the hearts of her husband, Dennis, of Dubuque; daughter, Cathy (Larry Miller), of Coralville; son, Marcus (Kara), of Iowa City; her grandchildren, Noah, Kalea, Grayson, Maya, and Alana; and sister, June Honda, of Hawaii, along with relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Eleanor Honda, of Honolulu, Hawaii.
A private celebration of life event will be arranged; please contact the family for details. Rae’s final resting place will be together with her loving parents at the Nu’uanu Memorial Park in Hawaii.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at www.gofundme.com/raeseaton. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Rae’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.