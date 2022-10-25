Sister Joyce M. Cox, BVM, (Petrine), 91, Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel at Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of Memories will be at 9:30 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Joyce was an elementary teacher in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Chicago; Sacramento, Calif., and San Francisco, where she also served as elementary principal. She ministered as a high school principal and dean of students in Tacoma, Wash., and the dean of students at Mundelein College in Chicago. She served the Archdiocese of Seattle for 28 years in numerous roles including Vice-Chancellor, Vicar for Religious, Interfaith Director, Archbishop Delegate for Catholic Schools, Director of Spirituality, Director of Ecumenism, Director for Religious, and Assistant to the Archbishop.
She was born on July 6, 1931, in Butte, Mont., to Frederick P. and Clara (Logan) Cox. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1949, from St. Patrick, Butte, Mont. She professed first vows on March 19, 1952, and final vows on July 16, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Fredrick B. (Clare) and Gordon (Jeanie) Cox. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.
