Brian J. Oliver, 48, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital on May 18, 2022.

Graveside service will be held at 11:0 0a.m. on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.

He was born on December 15, 1973, in Dubuque, son of Donald and Dolores (Strong) Oliver.

Brian is a 1991 Wahlert High School graduate and worked in lawn care service. He was also an avid Chicago Bear’s fan.

He is survived by his mother Dolores, siblings Connie (Paul) Tauke, Sharon (Mark) Woolhether, Dan (Penny) Oliver and Martin (David Bailey) Oliver, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sr. and his brother Donald Jr.

The family would like to thank UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital ICU staff, Father Tom McDermott, Chaplain Claudia for all their care and kindness.

