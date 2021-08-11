HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Bernard P. Steffes, 68, of Hazel Green and formerly of Dickeyville, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where a service will follow.

