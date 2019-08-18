GALENA, Ill. — Dr. Francis Benedict “Frank” Waites, M.D., 83, of Galena, Ill., passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, also at the funeral chapel. Burial will take place at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Galena.
He was born in Washington, D.C., on February 1, 1936, the son of Francis and Marguerite (Elo) Waites. Frank grew up in the foster care system, through the Illinois Children’s Home and Aid Society. He then attended Glenwood Military School in Glenwood, Ill. He married Vada Marie Spencer, of Thomson, Ill., on July 31, 1954, in Benton Harbor, Mich. Frank graduated from the University of Chicago, with a medical degree in family practice. He began his medical career with his internship at Rockford (Illinois) Memorial Hospital in 1968. Frank began a family practice in Elizabeth, Ill., from 1969 until 1973, and then a family practice in Muscatine, Iowa, from 1973 until 1976. He also taught family practice classes at the University of Iowa. Frank then joined the family practice in Galena from 1976 until 1984, then onto another family practice at the Marshfield Clinic from 1984 until 1994. During this time, he also owned and operated Moose Jaw Lodge in the Wisconsin Northwoods near Park Falls. Frank’s career ended as an emergency room physician at Galena-Stauss Hospital from 1994 until 2006. He also served on the Board of Directors at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
Frank’s hobbies and interests included traveling, world history, reading, golfing, poker, woodworking and any D.I.Y. (do-it-yourself) project imaginable.
He is survived by his wife, Vada; two daughters, Barbara (William) Smith, of Galena, and Pamela (Richard) Hillard, of East Dubuque, Ill.; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Melanie) Diercks, of Dubuque, Matthew (Amanda) Diercks, of Kieler, Wis., and Michelle (Nathan) Sproule and Michael Smith, both of Galena; four great-grandchildren, Ashton and Alex Sproule, and Franklin and Elliette Diercks; one sister, Sylvia Squires; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Louis, Jean and Jack; his aunt and uncle, George and Stella “Dolly” Stumphy, who helped to raise him, and later adopted him; and a brother in-law, Daniel Squires.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Doctors Vandigo and Engleman, Hospice of Dubuque and the staff and residents at Prairie Ridge in Galena, for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.
The family asks that donations be made in memory of Frank to the Wounded Warrior Project and Hospice of Dubuque to help others, as Frank did throughout his life.
