EPWORTH, Iowa — Nancy Jean Rice, 77, of Epworth, died Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Monday, January 2, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy was born April 28, 1945, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert W. and Violet H. Schweitzer Simon. On May 22, 1965, she married James Phillip Rice, Jr. in Dubuque. He died August 24, 2005.
Nancy was an executive secretary for Hillcrest Family Services. She was of the Lutheran Faith. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, bonfires, word searches, and the farm life. She loved her dogs, Cash and Miranda, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Kelly S. (Bill Besler) Rice of Epworth, IA; one son, James P. (Joanne) Rice, III of Cottage Grove, MN; six grandchildren, Theodore J. Hoffmann, Ashlee N. Hoffmann, Shelby Rice, Bailey Rice, James Rice IV, and John Rice; one son-law, Gary Hoffmann of Epworth, IA; one brother, Robert Simon of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Bonnie (Lyle) Connolly of Davenport, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Lori Hoffmann, and one sister-in-law, Kathy Simon.
The family wishes to thank the team at Unity Point Finley Hospital.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Nancy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
