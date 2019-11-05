BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bernard “Junior” Medinger, 79, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue, and again from 9 until 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273.
Junior was born August 5, 1940, on the family farm in Washington Township, the son of Bernard Sr. and Virginia (Gerardy) Medinger. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School, and then completed the Dale Carnegie School and Parachutists School for skydiving. Junior lived south of Bellevue on the family farm, then in 1960 moved into Bellevue. He served his country in the 82nd Army Airborne Division from 1958 until 1960.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Laffey-Long) Medinger. Bernie and Donna were married on November 2, 1979. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a charter member of the Bellevue Ambulance and he served on the Bellevue Police Department. He retired from John Deere in 1990. He most enjoyed navigating the Mississippi as a riverboat captain. He enjoyed skydiving, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren and family. No one was a stranger to Junior.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Lisa (Joe) Theisen, Lori (Stephen) Wells, Jim (Chris) Long and John (Angie) Long; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Medinger, Rich (Gloria) Medinger, Phyllis Yeager, Mary (Dennis) Guenther and Betty David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Junior was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Kay Long-Finch; a great- granddaughter, Kinzlee Long; a sister, Velma Benesch; and parents, Bernard and Virginia (Gerardy) Medinger Sr.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the Bellevue Police Department and ambulance volunteers for all of their support over the years, the staff of Mill Valley Care Center, the staff at Hospice of Jackson County as well as the love, support and kindness of many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jackson County or Parkinson’s Foundation in his name.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.