FARLEY, Iowa — Virginia M. Simon, 95, of Farley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home in Farley, Iowa.
Visitation for Virginia will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa where the Farley American Legion Auxiliary service will be held at 6 p.m., and a prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. A CDA rosary service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Visitation will also be held on Saturday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home in Farley.
Mass of Christian burial for Virginia will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating, assisted by Deacon Dan O’Connell. Services will be live streamed at 10:30 on Saturday on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Virginia was born on May 12, 1927, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Leo and Emma (Lux) Coohey. She was a Graduate of St. Martin’s High School in Cascade, Iowa and the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She went on to be a teacher in a one room schoolhouse. On August 10, 1950, she was united in marriage to Joseph Simon at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Together they lived on the same family farm their entire marriage.
Virginia was a devoted wife, proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, going to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Virginia was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She loved traveling and attending Holstein-related events, especially the dairy shows when her family was exhibiting.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, in Farley. Virginia was also a member of the Farley Legion Auxiliary. She was a past member of the Dubuque County Dairy Association, Catholic Daughters of Americas, and the Holstein Auxiliary.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 71 years, Joseph Simon of Farley; ten children, Dave (Karla) Simon, Gerald (Jackie) Simon both of Farley, Patrick (Valerie) Simon of Lakeville, MN, Tom (Shirley) Simon, Joanne (Steve) Rauen both of Farley, Joe Jr. (Kay) Simon of Epworth, Kathy (Rick) Demmer of Peosta, Jeff (Jenny) Simon, Rick (Jodi) Simon both of Farley, and Julie (Ron) Dougherty of Epworth.
Also, 40 grandchildren, Chad (Josyndia) Simon, Jodi (Pat) Schaapveld, Kevin (Sheila) Simon, Doug (Madison) Simon, Brittany (Joe) Leibfried, Emily (Josh) Dyer, Kaitlin Simon, Liz (Tommy) Abin-Donahue, Rachel (Jeff) Metcalf, Mike (Franziska) Simon, Andy (Gloria) Simon, Jeremy (Kristin) Simon, Matt (Kaci) Simon, Mark Simon, Josh (Ashley) Simon, Bill (Molly) Rauen, Tom (Amanda) Rauen, Tim (Jennifer) Rauen, Luke (Kaia) Rauen, Megan (Tony) Moellers, Chris (Krista) McGuire, Jennifer (Ryan) De Shaw, Kayla (Kevin) Kluesner, Kristy (Ryan) Gibbs, Kyle (Laura) Demmer, Riley (Shelby Bormann) Demmer, Rachel (Jake) Eslick, Royce (Alison) Demmer, Regan Demmer, Madison Simon, Morgan Simon, Macy Simon, Bethany (Brad) Kruse, Tyler Simon, Adam Simon, Noah Simon, Ellie Simon, Andy Dougherty, Alyssa (Ethan Brown) Dougherty, and Amanda Dougherty; 53 great grandchildren with three more on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Velma Lee (Donald) Britt; brother, Donald D. (Eleanor) Coohey; granddaughter, Angela Rauen; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna (Schmidt) Simon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marie (Nick) Merfeld, George (Mary) Simon, Frances Simon, Ray (Rita) Simon, and Florence (James) Scharff.
The family would like to thank all Virginia’s caretakers, including Aubree, Kirsten, Maria, Miranda, and Shanette.
If you would like to view video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
