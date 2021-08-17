GALENA, Ill. — Lawrence E. Holland, 77, of Galena, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena and after 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary’s Church in Galena.

Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you