Jeff Sanderfield, 58, of Dubuque, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The Funeral Service for Jeff will be 2:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Matt Collins officiating and Fire Honors rendered by Dubuque Fire Department Honor Guard and Dubuque Fire Pipe and Drums.
Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque.
Jeff was born December 27, 1963, in Clarinda, IA, the son of Marvin L. and Verna Darlene Moore Sanderfield. On July 14, 2000, he married Chris M. Conkel in Des Moines, IA.
He was a 1982 graduate of Newton High School.
He was a firefighter and paramedic for the City of Dubuque with 25 years of service.
He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River with a Busch Light in hand, brewery tours, and playing cribbage. He loved being Papa to his grandchildren and was like a big kid himself.
Survivors include his wife, Chris; two daughters, Allie (Ryan) Johnson of Phoenix, AZ, and Amy (Mitchell) McClaskey of Dubuque; one stepson, Blake Wieser of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Addy, Aubrey, Landon, Breylen, Max, Emmie, and Austin; his parents, Marvin and Verna Sanderfield of Montezuma, IA; two sisters, Debbie Farrow of Des Moines, IA, and Connie (Patrick) Ulysse of Murrysville, PA; two brothers, Gene (Aimee) Sanderfield of Lake Mary, FL, and Gary (Michelle) Sanderfield of Sydney, Australia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
The family gives a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at MercyOne for the care they gave Jeff.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jeff’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.