Roger J. Nemmers, DDS, 94, died on July 7, 2023, at Luther Manor. There will be a brief visitation at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 9am, Friday, July 14, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10AM, presided by Father Mark Ressler. Military rites will be accorded immediately following the Funeral Mass. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Roger was born on Feb, 5, 1929 in La Motte, Iowa, to Nicholas and Rose Beringer Nemmers. He graduated from Loras Academy and Loras College in Dubuque. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Japan. Roger married Elizabeth “Liz” Ulrich on June 27, 1956, at the Church of the Nativity, Dubuque. Upon graduating from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 1959, Roger and Liz returned to Dubuque. He practiced dentistry in Dubuque until he retired in 1995.
He was a life member of the American Dental Association, past president of Dubuque District Dental Society, and past member of Dubuque Golf and Country Club.
Recommended for you
Roger was a White Sox fan and an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved to listen to Gary Dolphin broadcast the Hawkeye games. In his younger years, he enjoyed a good game of golf and working in his yard.
Roger is survived by his 5 children: Nancy (Jim) Rhomberg of Dubuque; Carol (Dr. Scott) Peters of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Connie (Jim) White of New Vienna, Iowa; Dr. Jim (Jodi) Nemmers of Dubuque; and Sara (Kent) Sodawasser of Marion , Iowa. He was very proud of his 14 grandchildren: Kate (Marty) Barrett, Nick (Lacy) Rhomberg, Michael Rhomberg; Matt and Megan Peters; Rob (Lauren) White, Drs. Scott (Brittany) White, and Judd White; Drs. Peter (Claire) Nemmers, Dr. Nick Nemmers and Jacob Nemmers; David, Andrew, and Rachel Sodawasser. Also, his 6 great-grandchildren: CJ and William Barrett; Maddie and James Rhomberg; Sloane Nemmers, and Alexander White.
He is also survived by his sister, Carol Bertsch of Omaha, Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Liz ,on Oct. 24, 2021; his parents; parents in law, Judson and Frances (Cremer) Ulrich. Also his siblings and spouses: Ruth and Dr. Stanley Miroyiannis, Glenn and Mary Nemmers, Harriet and Dr. James McKay, Joan and AJ Gerken, and Bob Bertsch.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph the Worker Church or Holy Family Catholic Schools. The family requests no flowers.
His family would like to thank Dr. Mark Moore, Hospice of Dubuque, and the staff at Oak Park Place and Luther Manor, for all their compassionate care of Roger.