Roger J. Nemmers, DDS, 94, died on July 7, 2023, at Luther Manor. There will be a brief visitation at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 9am, Friday, July 14, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10AM, presided by Father Mark Ressler. Military rites will be accorded immediately following the Funeral Mass. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.

Roger was born on Feb, 5, 1929 in La Motte, Iowa, to Nicholas and Rose Beringer Nemmers. He graduated from Loras Academy and Loras College in Dubuque. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, being stationed in Japan. Roger married Elizabeth “Liz” Ulrich on June 27, 1956, at the Church of the Nativity, Dubuque. Upon graduating from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 1959, Roger and Liz returned to Dubuque. He practiced dentistry in Dubuque until he retired in 1995.

