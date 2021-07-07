SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Robert James “Butch” Grass-Schubert, 76, of Shullsburg, WI, and formerly Galena, IL, passed away from Parkinson-related complications on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Monroe, WI.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, where friends may call after 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, rural Galena.
Butch was born December 30, 1944, in Galena, the son of Robbie M. and Catherine “Babe” Schubert. He married Barbara Sue Grass of Dubuque, IA, on May 31, 1991. Although his wife opted to keep her maiden name, Butch insisted on changing his name as well so that there was never any doubt that they were married. Both agreed to Grass-Schubert.
Living and working throughout most of his life as a self-employed mechanic, millwright and gunsmith, he had an endless career building boats, airboats and Harley motorcycles for customers that would find it hard to forget his colorful demeanor. He was definitely the epitome of a biker from days of future’s past. He was also an excellent, knowledgeable and ardent gunsmith and an uncanny marksman. Butch also ran a marina with his parents at the Galena Ferry Landing since 1955, attributing his mechanical aptitude to his father and his guide and fishing skills to his mother.
The Schuberts were people who definitely lived off the land. Hunting and trapping were also a big part of his early life — with duck hunting being his favorite game sport. Butch had a “live for today” attitude and was extremely passionate about everything he did — good, bad or ugly. He could be a pretty intense individual with a commitment to precision and accuracy that was unparalleled. He had a photographic memory that would not allow him to be anything less. He worked hard, played hard, loved hard and was hard in so many ways — but he had a huge heart, and he was always there for anyone who needed help in any way.
Butch was not someone you’d ever forgot once you met him. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Sue, of 30 years; a daughter, Christine (Mark) Leifker, of Benton; a sister, Catherine “Katie” (Mack) Bond, of Imboden, AR; two granddaughters, Brandi (Caleb) Burgess and Amber (Alex) Velasquez, both of Lancaster, WI; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a former spouse, Nancy (John) Phillips, of Galena. He was preceded in death by a son, Chad; two older brothers, Donald and Edward; and his parents.
Special thanks goes to the staff at Azura Memory Care and the Monroe Hospital, both in Monroe.
