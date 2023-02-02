NEWTON, Iowa — Helena “Ellie” Dearborn, 24, of Newton, Iowa formerly of Davenport; passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4 — 8 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery follow the service. Memorials in Ellie’s name may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to an Opiate Awareness Foundation of your choice. Ellie was born on February 28, 1998 in Davenport, Iowa. She was a 2016 graduate of Davenport West High School. Ellie was currently employed by the Newton Community School District. She was previously employed by the Dubuque Community School District as a Para educator at the Senior High School and as a waitress at Catfish Charlies. While living in Davenport she worked with the DCSD as a Para educator, Hy-Vee on Locust Street and at Harris Pizza. Ellie enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend Antwan Slaughter of Newton, IA and his sons Isaiah, Moses, Cash and his nephew Darien. She could be found on the sidelines cheering them on at their sporting events. She and her father were avid Bulls and Dolphin fans. Growing up Ellie loved to dance and she attended Danceworks for 12 years. She also loved to play baseball and basketball. Ellie loved her fur baby Winnie, a Shih-Tzu. Ellie loved spending time with her best friends and partners in crime Claudia and Meghan who were inseparable for most of their lives. Ellie’s fondest memories were traveling toFlorida and Mexico, and Tennessee with her friends and family. She also loved to shop and search for the best deals. Her nieces Emilia and June and nephew Liam held a special place in her heart and she was excited about the upcoming birth of her nephew. Those left to honor her memory are her mother Darsey (David) Mosher-Fondell of Davenport, IA, father Steven Dearborn of Newton, IA; brothers Blake (Venecia) Mosher, Alex (Holly) Dearborn, and Stephen (Ebone) Dearborn all of Davenport, IA; nieces Emilia and June; nephew Liam and another nephew due next month; along with her best friends Megan DeRiemacker and Claudia Hesselberg. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Lorelei Mosher and three aunts Julie (Thoensen) Temple, Stephanie (Mosher) Bell, and Carol Fondell. Online condolences may be left to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.
Helena Dearborn
Helen Waldmeir
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
-
Dubuque police seek to ID man as they search for 2 missing teens
-
Family, 'miracle baby' who went 18 minutes without heartbeat return to thank Dubuque hospital staff
-
Police: Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
-
2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
-
Girls prep basketball: Galena squeaks out win over rivals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.