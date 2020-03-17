Kathleen “Kay” Elizabeth Winter, 95, of Dubuque, passed away in her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
In celebration of her life, a Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Rev. Tom Heathershaw will officiate. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Kay was born on December 6, 1924, in Potosi, WI, to Chris and Bertha (Menne) Craugh. She grew up in rural Grant County, and graduated from Tennyson High School in Tennyson, WI, and Bayless Business College in Dubuque. She married Carl Winter on May 23, 1953, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Tennyson and celebrated 67 years of marriage. Living in Dubuque, Kay raised their two sons, Dave and Steve.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her unconditional love and support made her the great matriarch of our family. Kay’s cooking skills were legendary in the Winter household. Family, friend, or stranger, Kay won the hearts of anyone who sat down at the table to share a meal. Then once the dishes were clear, she was more than happy to whup anyone in a game of cards. As an avid bowler, Kay won numerous individual and team awards through the years until she retired at the age of 89.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Carl; children, Dave (Dorothy) Winter, of Johnston, IA, and Steve Winter, of Newcastle, WA; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Craugh, of Sinsinawa, WI; and special family friend, Lynne (Don Heming) Lippert, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dan Craugh; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Tina Vogt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, and Archdiocese rules, the visitation will be limited to 50 people at a time, and the funeral Mass will be limited to family members only. Please check funeral home website for up-to-date information.