Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Robert W. Bohringer, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Richard Connell, McGregor, Iowa — Graveside service: 1 p.m. today, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor.
Jean Ann M. Cornish, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11342 Lakeview Drive.
Charles A. Grau, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, 1600 White St.
Joseph J. Gudenkauf, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday,
Sept. 28, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Jeffrey R. Hayes, Kieler, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Oxus Grotto.
John Paul Jamison, Beetown, Wis. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. today, Beetown Cemetery.
Barbara R. Sands, Farley, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, Grasse Funeral Home, Pardeeville, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the
funeral home.
Lester Steffens, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, Iowa.