Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Lee H. Andre, Dubuque — Graveside military rites: Noon today, Andre Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa.
Edward J. Dotterweich, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Patricia A. Goetzinger, Fort Meyers, Fla. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord, Fort Myers.
Ricky J. Hurst, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Barbara J. Karnopp, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Suzanne M. Kazda, Boscobel, Wis. — Memorial gathering: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Century Hall, Wauzeka, Wis.
Janet M. Nichols, Sleepy Hollow, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Dundee Funeral Home, East Dundee, Ill. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home.
The Rev. Andrew G. Oppedahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.