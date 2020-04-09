James Francis Barry, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Jim was born on January 22, 1931, in Dubuque, IA, the son of James E. Barry and Ida M. (Brummer) Meader.
He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. Jim was a member of UAW Local 94.
Jim retired from John Deere Dubuque Works in 1986 after 26 years. Jim enjoyed his retirement years playing in golf leagues, pheasant hunting and volunteering. He loved having coffee with friends and spending time with family. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren, and very proud of their accomplishments.
He could often be found near the Mississippi River where he enjoyed boating, fishing and watching wildlife. He loved to drive and would frequently set off on road trips.
Jim was kind-hearted, genuine, charming and beloved by all. His children and grandchildren will treasure the fond memories of our many adventures with him, and the stories shared will continue to make us smile as we remember how special he was.
Jim is survived by his three children, Shawn (Rudy) Vera, of Dubuque, Michael (Angela) Barry, of Lakeville, MN, and Erin Herting, Iowa City, IA; five grandchildren, Meghan, Matt, and Ben Barry, Cameron and Claire Herting; his brother, Bernard (Joan) Barry, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother David L. Barry; and his sister Patricia Strong.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Dubuque Arboretum.