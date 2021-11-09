Richard Burlingame peacefully passed away at home with his family and friends by his side on July 17, 2021.
A funeral mass be held in his memory at 11 AM, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, IL. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He will be remembered by his partner, Alfred Fessler, his brother Daryl, sister Deana, many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Richard will also be missed by his dear friends in Galena and Chicago, IL, and Maplehurst, New York.
Richard was predeceased by his loving parents, Mary and Ed Burlingame, his brothers David, Don, and his sister Dorie.
Richard’s love for life was grand, his sincerity and his kind heart were shown by the consideration for everyone he met with his generous time, his caring nature, and his huge smile. We miss the strength he gave us to be our best selves. He was an avid collector of antiques and finery from around the world. Preserving the architecture of the past with his enormous capacity for restoration, preservation, and his innate gift for interior design, he understood the right solutions and acted upon it. He received the Frank Einsweiler award for restoration in Galena in 2013. Richard came to Galena with Alfred Fessler to visit family, and with the encouragement of friends and the love of Galena they shared, they decided to make Galena home. In 1971 they bought the Belvedere Mansion which they operated as a fine dining restaurant. After restoring the Mansion to the crown jewel of Galena, Richard decided to open it as a tour home. Later they began a successful real estate business in both Chicago and Galena which included other notable Galena tour homes, Dowling House and Turney House.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to his dear friend Jeremy White; the staff at Hospice of Dubuque; Dr. Eric Engelman, Mercy Cancer Center, Dubuque, IA; Dr. Michelle A. Elliott, Mayo Clinic, Hematology and Oncology, Rochester, MN; Dr. Vandigo, Family Medicine, Medical Associates of Galena.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Franklin Street, Galena, IL 61036 in memory of Richard.
Remember all the beauty he brought to the world, remember his Love and Grace; and know you are his most precious friends. Treasure his memory. You carry him with you always.