Richard W. Ruden, 80, of Dubuque, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Church of the Nativity, with Msgr. James Miller as the Celebrant. There will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the Mass. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Richard was born in 1940, in Dubuque, the son of Wilmer P. “Bill” and Dolores Bassler Ruden. Dick attended Loras Academy and Loras College where he excelled at playing football. In 1962, he married Norene Faley at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Dick joined the Dubuque Fire Department in 1962 and he advanced to the rank of an Assistant Chief in 1972. He retired in 2005 after 43 years of service.
Dick was loved and will be missed so much by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As the older brother in a family of eight children, he also enjoyed the love and friendship of his many younger brothers and sisters. He was an avid fisherman and shared his passion with his sons, grandchildren and brothers.
All of his family loved his silly songs and stories. His smile and teasing sense of humor made for many fun family moments. He loved playing games, and he really liked to win. His homemade chili, pies and waffles were favorites of his family.
Dick truly lived his life full of love, laughter and prayer. He quietly helped others with his generosity and time. He was a faith-filled man who said many prayers each day, including the rosary and a chaplet.
Survivors include his wife, Norene; two daughters, Christine (Rodney) Watters, of Asbury, and Laura Hemesath, of Dubuque; two sons, Todd (Bridgid) Ruden, of Solon, and John (Val) Ruden, of Rochester, MN; 10 grandchildren, Nick Watters, Sierra Watters, Jenn (Tejas) Shastry, Kaitlyn Hemesath, Kimberly Hemesath, Meghan Ruden, Ryan Ruden, Molly Ruden, Jamie Ruden and Jessie Ruden; two great-grandchildren, Rohan and Sonia Shastry; six brothers and sisters, Ron (Linda) Ruden, Doris (Dan) Hughes, Roger (Patti) Ruden, Rozanne Ruden-Loney, Mary (Dennis) Cosley and Barry (Deb) Ruden, all of Dubuque; and brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Mike (Sharon) Faley and Sharon (Bill) Hamel, both of Dubuque, Carol Tellefson, of Washington, IL, and Joe (Lisa) Faley, of Northport, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wilmer “Billy” Ruden; one son-in-law, William Hemesath; and one brother-in-law, Terry Tellefson.
A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at MercyOne Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for the loving care and comfort they gave to Richard and his family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Richard’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.