James “Jim” W. Tegeler, 64, of Dubuque passed away on April 14, 2023.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
Jim was born September 12, 1958, in Dubuque, son of Leo and Lorraine (Papenthein) Tegeler. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1976.
Jim worked various jobs throughout his life. From making pizzas at Happy Joe’s to factory work at Caterpillar in Davenport and ER Carpenter in Dubuque for many years.
Jim was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. You could always find Jim and his best friend Bob at Courtside cheering the loudest of anyone there.
Jim was a very kind soul that would do anything for anyone. He had many curve balls thrown at him in his 64 years of life but always took those curve balls and would hit home runs with them. He beat a very aggressive lung cancer and had 6 years of remission until it came back with vengeance last year. Jim took that curve ball and hit it all the way to Hawaii. Jim and his best friend Bob had a trip of a lifetime that will be remembered forever. We could all use a little bit of Jim’s kind heart and determination.
Jim is survived by his son, Brady Tegeler of Des Moines; Two sisters, Jill (Terry Ruff) Fondell and Jodi (Tommy McDermott) Lukens, both of Dubuque; nephew Zach (Meghan) Lukens, of Littleton, CO, niece Ally (Bailey Fellenzer) Lukens of Dubuque, great nephews Carter & Leo Hall of Stratford, NJ, and his best friend Bob Boland of Dubuque.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lorraine; and his niece, Nichole (Fondell) Hall.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque in Jim’s memory.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hermann & the staff of the Wendt Regional Cancer Center, Hospice of Dubuque (Brittany & Angelia), Hillcrest Family Services and Hawkeye Care Center for all the care you have given Jim throughout these years. A special thank you to Bob Boland for being the best friend anyone could ask for.
