Camillia Doerr, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Gaul, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 4 p.m.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Susan K. Kiefer, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, with a parish prayer service at 12:30 p.m., Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Domingo Lopez Marcos, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Ambrocio Santiago Matom, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Esther M. Stierman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Merlin A. White, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Worthington.
Elise A. Wischmeyer, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
