ASBURY, Iowa — Bernice Mary Behnke, 91, of Asbury, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. The Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, the church. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Bernice was born November 22, 1928, in Dubuque, the daughter of Andrew M. and Rose C. (Birkel) Behnke. She was employed for 15 years as a dietary Aide at Stonehill Care Center, retiring November 1993. She previously spent 25 years at Religious Life as a Sister with the Sisters of St. Francis.
Survivors include sisters, Eleanor (Tom) Stocke and Marian (Duane) Besler, both of Milwaukee, Ileen Feipel, of Dubuque, and Anna Mae (Don) Rokusek, of Peosta; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lucille (Bob) Stecher; one brother-in-law, Tom Feipel.
Special thank-you to Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque especially, Alissa and Julie.
A memorial has been established for Hospice of Dubuque.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bernice’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral and Cremation Service are in care of the arrangements.