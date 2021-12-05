Terrence “Terry” G. Bahl, 71, of Dubuque, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Terry will be 2:00 pm Friday, December 10, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Terry was born March 1, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of Wilfred R. and Jeanette C. (Becker) Bahl. On August 25, 2012, he married Brigid Mary Jones in Church of the Resurrection.
Terry graduated from Wahlert High School in 1968 and went on to attend Loras College.
He enjoyed farming the Bahl Family Farm, cooking, gardening, cutting grass, four-wheeling, spending time outdoors, going for Camaro rides, winters in Florida, but most importantly, spending time with his family. He was the original Funcle “Fun Uncle”. Terry enjoyed discussing politics and solving all the world’s problems over a cup of coffee at Casey’s.
Survivors include his wife, Brigid of Dubuque; one step-son, Matthew LaValle of Dubuque; one step-daughter, Bethany (Brent) Heath of Fort Dodge; seven grandchildren, Miah, Caleb, Andrew, Hannah, Gideon, Chloe and Ethan Heath; three brothers, Jeff (Janice) Bahl, Bill (Vicky) Bahl, Martin (Linda) Bahl all of Dubuque; one sister, Marie (Charlie) Miller of Dubuque; three brothers-in-law, Mark Jones of Pompano Beach, FL, Mike (Cheryl) Jones of Deerfield Beach, FL and James Jones of Niskayuna, NY and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Church of the Resurrection in Terry’s name.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.