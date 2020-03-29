Clark Edward Frommelt, age 81, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Manor Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
He was born in Millville, IA, on March 6, 1939, the son of Edwin and Eleanor (Brockman) Frommelt.
Clark graduated from the Guttenberg High School with the class of 1957. He served in the United States Army and Navy Reserves. He worked at Dubuque Packing Company and Eagle Window and Door. Clark loved spending time hunting and fishing with his family and friends. With serving in the military this started his passion to travel. With Clark born on the farm. Which took to heart of farming with helping his family, neighbors and friends. He also liked spending time at the Veterans Freedom Center. With share his story’s, jokes and actives they proved.
Clark is survived by his four children, Richard Frommelt, Michelle Bittner, Melissa Miller & Michael (Jackie) Frommelt; seven grandchildren; brother, Terry (Sandy) Frommelt; brother-in-law, Al Schlueter; and many other relatives and friends. Clark was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Schlueter.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. There will be a private family graveside service at this time. The family plans to hold a public memorial at a later date. If unable to send the family a card directly, you may send cards to Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg, IA, 52052 and they will be forwarded to the family.
Our family would like to thank Veterans Freedom Center, Manor Care and Hospice. With the helping people and staff-kindness and devoted care that Clark received.