HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Marie Charlotte Schneider, OP, died at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis., on May 10, 2021.
She was born Darlene Marie on Jan. 9, 1943, to Carl and Catherine (Haas) Schneider, in Peoria, IL.
She is survived by a brother, Marvin Schneider; a sister Cleo Toohill; nieces, nephews and her beloved Dominican Family.
Sister Marie Charlotte spent 46 years teaching in Wisconsin and Illinois. She received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1996 and a National Award representing the State of Illinois in 1997, in Washington, D.C.
Sister Marie Charlotte was a kind person and a fantastic educator. “Let the little children come to me.” She knew this message from the Gospel and lived it fully.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Your Sisters send you joyfully into the embrace of our loving God!