Barbara A. (Carr) Setter, age 80, of Dubuque, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family at her side.
To celebrate Barbara’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Church, 1230 Rush Street. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Barbara’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Church, with Rev. Thomas J. McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was born on March 30, 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Michael “Mick” and Mae (English) Carr.
Barbara grew up on the family farm near Bernard, Iowa, where she attended St. Patrick’s School in Garryowen, graduating with the class of 1958. She then went on to nursing school at the Mercy School of Nursing, graduating class of 1961. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, David Setter, on August 17, 1963, at St. Patrick’s Church, Garryowen, Iowa. She began her nursing career with Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for three years, before moving to Iowa City and working at the Veteran’s Hospital for a year while David finished law school. Following David’s graduation, Barbara took some time off to raise her family before returning to her nursing roots. She would devote another 17 years with Red Cross Blood Services until her well earned retirement in 2003. In her free time, Barbara had many interests. She enjoyed staying active, going dancing at the fairgrounds and playing tennis and golf with her friends and family. She also was quite the Bridge player, being a member of several Bridge clubs, as well as playing with David and their friends. She especially loved spending time out on the river, and at their lake house in Wisconsin with her family. Barbara’s faith was a very important aspect of her daily life, and she had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother. She was a long time member of the Power of Prayer and St. Columbkille’s Church, where she was chairwoman of the Social Justice Committee and the St. Columbkille’s School Association. Barbara also generously volunteered her time with the VNA for 10 years, serving on the board and helping to plan their fundraising events. We are deeply saddened at losing such a wonderful woman in our daily lives and will miss her tremendously. We do, however, find some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues she has faced with such strength and grace these past years.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her loving husband, David Setter, Dubuque, IA; her four children, Steve (Stephanie) Setter, Cedar Rapids, IA, Anthony (Tamiko) Setter, Littleton, CO, Lee (Kim) Setter, Lakeville, MN, and Luke (Tara) Setter, Dubuque, IA; her nine grandchildren, Allie, Micklain, Libby, Josh, Elise, Murphy, Carly, Avery and Charlie; her siblings, Shirley McCullough, Dubuque, IA, Ron (JoAnn) Carr, Atlanta, GA, Bob (Rosie) Carr, Dubuque, IA, Chuck Carr, Dubuque, IA, and James “Keith” (Judi) Carr, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mona (John “Doc”) Hanley; a sister-in-law, Eileen Carr; and a brother-in-law, Del McCullough.
Barbara’s family would like to thank Dr. Janes, as well as the outstanding nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind and compassionate care. Barbara also wanted all of her family and friends, especially Rosie Carr, Judi Carr and Joyce Honkamp, to know how appreciated their visits and kind gestures have been to her, she truly loved all of you!
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Barbara’s favorite charities including, Hospice of Dubuque and St. Columbkille’s Church, and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Barbara Setter Family.
