PEOSTA, Iowa — Colleen Erin Meyers, 26, of Peosta, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 of unknown causes.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Colleen will be 11:00 am Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church with Father Martin Coolidge as the Celebrant and Father Kevin Goodrich, O.P. as the Preacher. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Colleen was born November 26, 1995, in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Ronald P. and Susan Willoughby Meyers.
She attended Wahlert Catholic High School and graduated from Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, IA in 2014. Following high school, she worked in the food industry. She was a hard worker and experienced various roles in the industry. Colleen was a team player and would work in whichever area was needed that day.
Family was always her number one priority. She was a fierce protector to all those she cared about. She was of the Roman Catholic faith. She loved God and was a very prayerful person. She loved to bake and cook, but disliked the cleanup that followed.
She was creative, and enjoyed painting, movies and music. She appreciated nature and took pleasure in gardening. She found happiness with animals, especially dogs and birds. She took great pride in being aunt Coco to the “bub” club. Her little sunshine is and always will be her godson, Gage.
Survivors include her parents, Ronald and Susan Meyers of Peosta; one brother, Kevin (Stephanie) Meyers of Dubuque; one sister, Caitlin (Steven) Ihm of Iowa City, IA; her three nephews, Gage, William, and Ryder; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Pearl Meyers and Thomas and Rita Willoughby.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for NAMI Dubuque (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to close friends, Jim and Diana Alton for loving and supporting Colleen all of her life.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Colleen’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.