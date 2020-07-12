Kay Frances (Mohr) Gansemer, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 4, 2020.
No public visitation or service will be held. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Kay was born on January 10, 1936, in Dundee, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Marjorie (Nelson) Mohr. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. She married Joseph Gansemer on October 15, 1956.
Kay worked at Xavier Hospital — Mercy Hospital for 37 years, she loved her job and made many great friends over the years working.
She belonged to a card club with the girls, Red Hat Club and the Xavier Social Club. She always had a story when she came home. She loved all those girls!!
Family was everything to Kay, her pride and joy was her granddaughter Kaycee. She loved to cook and made the best potato salad around. All were welcome in her home and she loved to hear her daughters sing.
She is survived by her husband Joseph; daughters Barbara (Tom) Owen, of Tacoma, WA, and Sherri Gansemer, of Dubuque; her granddaughter Kaycee Ploessl, of Dubuque; son-in-law Ron Bunse, of Brookfield, MI; her siblings Shirley (Harlan) Thillend, Bud Mohr and Bev White, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmen Kay Bunse; her parents; and her sister, Mary Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family.
The family would like to thank Paramount EMT (my angels), and to their family and friends for all their love and support throughout this journey. Mom will be forever in our hearts.