DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marian A. Burger, 85, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 am prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Philip Agyei will officiate.
Marian was born on May 27, 1938, in Petersburg, the daughter of Emil and Cyrilla (Riesberg) Goedken. She grew up on the family farm between Petersburg and New Vienna. She began her career at the Ertl Toy Company where she met the love of her life, John Burger, and they were married on January 22, 1966, in Petersburg, Iowa. She loved playing sports including softball, golf and bowling, scoring a hole in one and a 300 game. She also loved being with her grandchildren, attending many of their activities.
Survivors include her children: Doug Burger of Waupon, WI, Steve Burger of Earlville, and Brian (Nancy) Burger of Petersburg; 5 grandchildren: Autumn Burger, Cody (Olivia) Burger, Nick (Leah) Burger, Cole (friend Erin Weigman) and Ben Burger; a great grandson, Cohen Burger, and in-laws: Kaye Trumm and Dave “Crockett” (Linda) Burger, all of Worthington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John in 2014, siblings: Robert (Joan) Goedken, Dale Goedken; and in-laws: Eldon Trumm, Darlene (Merrill “Bud”) Smock, Carl “Cub” Burger and Wilma “Billie” Wolfe.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ries with Medical Associates, and the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne Medical Center for their prompt attention to Mom’s illness.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the family, (in care of Kramer Funeral Home) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.