DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marian A. Burger, 85, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9 — 10 am prior to funeral mass.

