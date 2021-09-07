Cletus L. Meyer, 87, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 9, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Steven Garner will officiate. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com .
Cletus was born December 17,1933 in Dubuque, Iowa to Eldine “Ole” Meyer and Helen (McGinnis) Meyer. He married Rose Mary Shea in 1954 at Camp Gordon, Georgia, U.S. Army Post. Cletus (affectionately known as Teets or Teetsie since childhood) was raised in Dubuque by many loving relatives and extended family members whom he treasured his entire life. Teets’ grandmother, Ruth, and his aunts and uncles Ruth (McGinnis) Goedken, Leo “Noopie” McGinnis, Cletus “Dean” McGinnis, Olive “Mick” (McGinnis) Duggan, Mary Jane “Pits” (McGinnis) Murphy all played a role in raising Teets. Nicknames were a beloved part of the family tradition. Cletus graduated from Loras Academy in 1952. Following high school, he went to work at the Dubuque Packing Company. This is where he met the love of his life, Rose, who was working as an industrial nurse. He entered the U.S. Army in 1954 and served through 1956. When he returned from the Army, he attended Loras College on the GI Bill and received a bachelor’s degree in 1960. From 1961-1996, Cletus served as the Executive Director of the Dubuque Boys’ Club. Those 35 years of service to the Dubuque community were treasured years for him. His nurturing and guidance to thousands of young men and their families touched countless lives. He served as a father figure to many special young men, many of whom he enjoyed a lifelong relationship with. He always said that if he could make a difference in just one boy’s life, it was all worthwhile. He was truly a treasure to the Dubuque community. He was so proud when his son, Brian Meyer, took over as Executive Director at “the Club” upon his retirement. Apart from his professional life, Cletus was known for his athleticism, especially fast pitch softball. He played nearly three decades of fast pitch softball for a variety of successful teams throughout Dubuque. He was inducted into the Dubuque Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame in 2008. Teets was a loving and dedicated husband and father. His kids, grandkids, and great- grandkids were his pride and joy. His love for his grandchildren was extraordinary. He supported them all and talked to anyone who would listen to him boast about them. They were all exceptional to him. Family meant everything to Teets, and he cherished his relationship with his own four children. He instilled in each of them the value for love of family and a love for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He especially cherished the years when his grandson, Mike Meyer, played for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and loved that he was surrounded by family on football weekends. Family gatherings provided the greatest moments of joy throughout his lifetime. Teets is survived by many dear, lifelong friends and treasured family and extended family members. Surviving are his wife, Rose, of Dubuque; his children, Susan (Brian) Schmidt of Davenport, Iowa, Dennis (Rene) Meyer of Parker, Colorado, Brian (Lisa) Meyer of Dubuque, Iowa, and David (Lori) Meyer of Dubuque, Iowa; his grandchildren, Laura Schmidt (Josh Shonkwiler), Andrea Schmidt, Kaitlin Meyer (Dan Pcsolyar), Cameron Meyer, Sean (Ashley) Meyer, Allison (Ben) Brockmann, Michael Meyer (Tessa Leytem), Eric Meyer, Anthony (A.J.) Meyer, Quinton Meyer, Dietrich Meyer; his great-grandchildren Decker Shonkwiler, Landry Shonkwiler, Isabelle Brockmann, Ford Brockmann; his sister, Marian Reittinger; his brother, Robert (Carol) Meyer; special friends Clete and Lavonne Kaiser, and many special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, several special aunts and uncles, and many brothers and sisters- in- law. Memorials may be given to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the incredible healthcare staff at Mercy Emergency Department and 2nd floor CVU/ICU unit (especially Kris, Chloe, Claire, Treslyn, and Barb). The compassion, kindness, love and care you extended to Teets and the entire family will never be forgotten. Thank you for your service to humanity!