CUBA CITY, Wis. — Merton B. Deiter, 100, of Cuba City, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Rose Church in Cuba City, where services will follow. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.Casey-McNett Funeral Home, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.