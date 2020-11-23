DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — John F. “Jack” Stuer, Jr., age 71, of Dickeyville, WI, passed away November 19, 2020, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
He was born in Dodgeville, WI, on August 26, 1949, the son of John F. Stuer, Sr. and Marian (McKelvey) Stuer. Jack graduated from Platteville High School in 1968. Jack married Janet Fritz in Platteville, WI, on January 9, 1971. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 until 1972, where he was stationed aboard the USS Sacramento — a ship that supplied troops during the Vietnam War. Jack went on to work for his dad at Star Uniforms in Dubuque, IA, eventually purchasing the business, which we ran until his retirement in 2013. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, camping, boating and, especially, spending time with his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet; their children, Julie Thiel and John Stuer III; his grandchildren, Kallie, CJ and Ian Thiel; and former son-in-law, Brian Thiel.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his in-laws, Donald and Jeanette Fritz.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, WI, with Robert McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is entrusted with his services.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Finley Hospital for their care and compassion during Jack’s illness, especially the ICU staff.
