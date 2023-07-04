Ann C. Ginter Phillips, 97, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church — Dickeyville.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church — Dickeyville with Father Bernie Rott as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Dickeyville.
Ann was born Celica Anastasia Kirk on January 18, 1926, in Otter Creek, IA, the daughter of John and Edna (Hayes) Kirk.
In June of 1949, she married Wilfred B. Ginter, moved to Dickeyville, WI and together they had 10 children. On January 13, 1970 Wilfred was killed in a car accident. On May 29, 1976 she married Leonard P. Phillips and they lived in Bankston Iowa until he died in 2000.
Ann loved her family and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, playing cards, traveling and shopping! Christmas was one of her favorite holidays. She always looked forward to the annual Christmas cookie baking with her family. They made thousands of cookies over the years that were shared throughout the holidays. She especially loved sharing last years Christmas cookies throughout the next year
Survivors include her children, Russell (Vickie) Ginter of Kieler, WI, Elaine (Dobie) Dobbratz of Lake Mills, WI, Bruce (Judy) Ginter of Mt. Horeb, WI, Jeneice (David) Haessig of Sarona, WI, Bill (Peggy) Ginter of Dubuque, IA, Lois Ginter of Rockford, IL, Marvin (Lori) Ginter of Epworth, IA, Teresa (Paul) Davis of Dubuque, IA; daughter-in-law, Debbie Ginter of Dubuque, IA; 15 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren; three sisters, Rita Strubel of Vallejo,CA, Mary (Nick) Wathier of Arvada,CO, Pat Even of Dubuque, IA; one brother, Chuck Kirk of Bellevue, IA; in-laws, Pat Kirk of Dubuque, IA, Mary Ellen Kirk of Maquoketa, IA; Leonard’s children and grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Wilfred Ginter and Leonard Phillips; her parents, father and mother-in-law, Edward and Louise Ginter; two sons, Ken and Richard Ginter; three sisters, Dorothy (Walter) Traleau, Margaret (Elmer) Portz, Carmelita (Ed) Portz; six brothers,Francis “Bud” (Thelma) Kirk, John, Toby, Bertram, and James; four sisters-in-law, MaDonna Kirk, Edwina (Delvin) Lyster, Phyllis (Ed) Ernst, and Eileen (Andy) Steffen; four brothers-in-law, Joe Strubel, Clyde Even, Jim (Alverna) Lewis, and Bud (Pete) Ginter.
A special thank you to Stonehill Care Center staff, Hospice of Dubuque especially Jennifer and her children, Bill and Teresa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.