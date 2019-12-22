Delores A. Murray

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Delores A. “Dorie” Murray, 89, of East Dubuque, Ill., peacefully passed away on December 18, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, with Father Peter Snieg officiating. Condolences may be offered to the family prior to the Mass services beginning at 10 a.m. Cremation rites will be granted by family wishes. Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena, Ill., is assisting with arrangements.
Dorie was born on January 18, 1930, in Farley, IA, the daughter of Edward and Anna Wichman. She graduated from St. Joseph’s High School, Farley, in 1947. Dorie was employed by Greenwoods Grocery Store in Farley and Interstate Power Company in Dubuque, IA. She married Bernard L. Murray, of Hazel Green, WI, on February 26, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Church, Farley. Since their marriage, Dorie has been a member of St. Mary’s Parish.
She has been an active member of many organizations in the area. Together, they established the B.L. Murray Co. Inc. in East Dubuque and worked together until Dorie’s retirement. Today, their daughter, Jan, is president of the company.
After her retirement, Dorie and Bernie spent many winter months in Punta Gorda, FL, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Dorie loved boating, shopping (especially with her daughter Tammy), traveling and making memories with her family and friends. Those who knew Dorie will remember her sense of humor, lots of hugs, and a beautiful smile. She has made many ever-lasting friendships throughout her lifetime. Dorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and friends. She felt blessed.
Dorie is survived by her four daughters, Diane (Kai) Mayne, of Davenport, IA, Nancy (Keith) Phillips, of Durango, IA, Jan (Rick) Meyer and Tammy (Rick) Cogan, both of Kieler, WI; five grandchildren, Kyann (Mike) Mueller, of Bettendorf, IA, Dustin (Patty) Cogan, of Hazel Green, WI, Troy (fiancee Andrea Mathes) Biddick, of Altus, OK, Krystle (Justin) Schueller, of Sherrill, IA, and Ashley (Tony) Wiederholt, of Dickeyville, WI; 10 great-grandchildren, Aria, Shepherd, and Knox Mueller, Kristy and Brittany Cogan, Bailey and Jase Schueller, and Brenley, Randy, and Everley Wiederholt. Also, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dorie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Murray; her parents; and two brothers, Marvin and Leonard.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers throughout the years.
Online condolences: www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.