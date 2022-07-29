WORTHINGTON, Iowa — John R. Kramer, 77, of Worthington, Iowa passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.
Visitation for John will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for John will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137.
John was born on April 30, 1945, Dubuque, Iowa, son of Kenneth and Arlene (Kiniker) Kramer. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Paul’s Catholic High School in Worthington, Iowa. John served in the United States Army Reserves from 1962 to 1966. He was united in marriage to Nancy Urbain on March 27, 1986, in Delhi, Iowa. John was a very hard working man as he worked 23 years at Worthington Feed Store and 24 years at Tschiggfrie Excavating were he retired in 2009, all while he farmed on his family farm in rural Worthington.
John was an amazing husband, father, and papa who enjoyed spending time with his family. He always had a joke to tell, and everyone had a “John Story” to tell. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards. John was a patient man with a very kind soul.
He was a member of the St. Paul’s Parish.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Kramer of Worthington; three children, Jessica (Andrew) Breiner, Ashley Kramer both of Dyersville, Gary Kramer of California; six grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, Austin, Joshua, Gracie, and Eadie; one brother, Dave (Phillis) Kramer of Birchdale, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sue Beringer of Dyersville, Bernie (Mary) Urbain, Bob (Jean) Urbain both of Farley, Judy Koppes of Monmouth, Julie Urbain of Farley, Jeff (Sandy) Urbain of Peosta, Wanda (Dave) Roberts of Omaha, NE, and Sarah (Tim) Ells of Davenport.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul Kramer in infancy, father and mother-in-law, Earl and Gertie Urbain; three brothers-in-law, Mark Urbain, Dave Koppes, and Gib Beringer.
