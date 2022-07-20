Jamma L. Cechota, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
Ruth A. Clark, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Bethany Home chapel.
Jamma L. Cechota, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
Ruth A. Clark, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Bethany Home chapel.
Robert L. Eichman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Ivanelle E. Henning, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rodney H. Jones, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Alan L. Kimmich, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
James Leete, Farmersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jean M. Parker, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo.
Lyle Sargent, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Terry Snyder, Delaware, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation, Manchester, Iowa. Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, American Legion Hall, Delhi, Iowa.
Luann M. VanNatta, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.