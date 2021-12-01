Dorothy M. Gabrenja, 98, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 28, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, at St. Joseph The Worker with Fr. Jim Goerend Officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Rickardsville. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. The family request that you dress casual for the visitation and funeral.
Dorothy was born on June 7, 1923, to Joseph and Margaret (Lex) Schrobilgen. She was united in marriage to Roy Gabrenja April 12, 1948, and he preceded her in death on June 7, 2019.
She loved her family and enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, music, and bus trips to the casino. Her faith in God mattered most of all.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Diane (Bob) Meyer, their children Kris (J.D.) Neal, their children Tristan, Griffin, and Grace Coleman, her children Lilleth and Bodhi Frisa, Keri (Jon) Griswold and their children Owen and Olyvia; daughter Sandy (Steve) Zalaznik and their children Eric (Paige Ortiz) and their children Ava, Julia, Clara Zalaznik and Jake and Jimmy Ortiz, Jason (Stephanie) Zalaznik and their children Jaylynne, Josie, Judson, Elsie, Millie, and Ryan Zalaznik, and his daughter Zayda; son John Gabrenja; sisters Patricia Hough and Thelma Roberts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret; her husband Roy; her father and mother-in-law John & Anna Gabrenja; siblings Melvin (Irma) Schrobilgen, Robert (Dorothy) Schrobilgen, Germaine (Aloysius) Schmitt, Mary Kay (Paul) Barth; great-granddaughter Lauryn Griswold; brother-in-law Harlan Roberts; sister-in-law & brothers-in-law Anna & Art Heiderscheit and her nephew Richard Heiderscheit.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
A huge thank you to her many caregivers, especially the Penn Suites staff at Hawkeye Care Center, Dr. Kirkendall, Nurse Kate, and Hospice of Dubuque (especially Melissa).