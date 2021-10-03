Alfred J. Timmerman, 94, of Dubuque, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

