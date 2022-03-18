HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Weber, 91, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8:00 p.m. Monday, March 21 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 3:40 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Betty was born on October 17, 1930, on the family farm in Paris Township, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter and Berniece (Shwab) Lange. She attended Holy Ghost School in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. Betty married Raphael “Ray” Weber on August 31, 1949, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death in April of 1992.
Betty and Ray farmed in Hazel Green for many years. Later, Betty worked as a cook at several restaurants. She loved quilting, embroidery and making rag rugs. Betty was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She also enjoyed bingo and playing cards with her friends, who continued to visit her when she moved to Epione.
Survivors include one daughter, Bertha “Bert” Ament, Dubuque, IA; four sons, Gerald “Jerry” Weber, Lancaster, WI, Merlin “Merle” (Joann) Weber, Sierra Vista, AZ, Lester “Les” (Deb) Weber, New Richmond, WI, and William “Bill” (Bev) Weber, Monroe, WI; one sister, Sue (Gary) Fry, Oregon, WI; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Nicholas; a brother, Robert Lange; a sister-in-law, Darlene Lange; a brother-in-law, Vern Dalsing; and a daughter-in-law, Julie Weber.
In lieu of flowers, an Elizabeth A. “Betty” Weber Memorial Fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Epione Pavilion, with special thanks to Jackie and Theresa for their outstanding care.