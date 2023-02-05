Maxine Virginia Menadue, 86, of Dubuque, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Maxine will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Maxine was born on July 2, 1936 in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia (Koch) Scheffert.
Maxine loved to dance, cheat at card games, and watch the Green Bay Packers. First and foremost, Maxine was a homemaker but she also loved serving lunch to the kids at St. Anthony School. Later, she worked as a cook at Hillcrest Family Services for 20 years.
She was married to Charlie Menadue for 40 years and is survived by their four children, Dr. Mark (Kimberly) Menadue of Elkhart, IA, Julie (Tim) Ede of Dubuque, Lori (Dr. Brad) Brooks of Cedar Falls, IA, and Sherry (Dale) McDonell of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Hannah (Mat) Johnson, Grant (Kaci) Menadue, Jason (Tonya) Ede, Dana (fiance, Mike Sorensen) Mess, Sara (Eric) Mess, Connor Brooks, Spencer Brooks, Jordan (Arlene) McDonell, and Kara (Colin Roling) McDonell; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barb Kiernan of Edgewater, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sister-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
Remember Maxine as the wonderful, loving and caring person she was to her family and everyone she touched in her life.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established or donations can be made to the Parkinson Foundation.
The family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Pointe Place, Hawkeye Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, and Dr. Runde and staff.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Maxine’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
As the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque celebrates its 20th anniversary, you are invited to learn more about how you can support a thri… Read moreBuild Strong Communities With Us
