Budd Bunders, Steuben, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Home-A-Gins, Mount Hope.
Marilyn Cooke, Waukesha, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Norma D. Egbert, Hanover, Ill. — Graveside services: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Log Church Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Gary Freymiller, Mount Ida, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Cottonwood Sports Bar, Fennimore.
Laurie A. Garms, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Donald R. Lott, Volga, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Volga City Opera House. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the opera house.
Luetta J. Maehl, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Mitchell A. Nelson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Judith Oelke, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
William O. Possehl, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Carol A. Riniker, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
William J. Stecher, Centralia, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
