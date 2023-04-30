GALENA, Ill. — Daniel George Bautsch, 83 of Galena, IL passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, At Midwest Medical Center, Galena.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call at the church after 9:30 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born February 22, 1940, in Galena, the son of Edward and Adele (Connor) Bautsch. He graduated from Campion High School. Dan served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to Judith Deininger on October 6, 1978, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Dan worked for the United States Postal Service and farmed. He enjoyed fishing and traveling to college football games. Dan was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Galena, his daughter, Cassie Gutzman of Galena, one granddaughter, Riley Gutzman of Galena, three sisters, Joan McGrane of Littleton, CO, Mary Bautsch of Longmont, CO, and Polly Baranowski of Arlington Heights, IL, his mother-in-law, Faud Deininger of Galena, two sisters-in-law, Sharon (Greg) Tranel of East Dubuque, IL, and Patti (Dan) Murphy of Galena, three brothers-in-law, Jerry (Deb) Deininger of Galena, Ronnie (LaVonne) Deininger of Scales Mound, IL, and David Deininger of Galena, and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Chad Bautsch, a brother, Tom Bautsch, his father-in-law, William Deininger, a sister-in-law, Joyce Bautsch, two brothers-in-law, John Baranowski and Leo McGrane, two nieces, Katie McGrane, and Molly Thompson.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Galena EMS, the staff at Midwest Medical Center and Medical Associates, Drs Nachtman and Vandigo, Hospice of Dubuque, Jackie Houy, and our family and friends.
