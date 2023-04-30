GALENA, Ill. — Daniel George Bautsch, 83 of Galena, IL passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, At Midwest Medical Center, Galena.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call at the church after 9:30 AM until the time of mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.