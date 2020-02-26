Anna A. (Oberfoell) Hess, age 83, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:21 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at home. Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph, who passed away on February 27, 2019.
To celebrate Anna’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m., until time of services at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue. To honor Anna’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Anna was born on February 12, 1937, in Holy Cross, Iowa, daughter of Raymond L. Oberfoell and Anna M. (Besler) Oberfoell. Anna grew up on a farm located between Epworth and Bankston, where she learned early in her life the value of an honest day’s work. Anna met her sweetheart, Joseph Hess, who was literally the “boy next door” on the adjacent farm. They courted and would be married on May 29, 1956, in Peosta, Iowa; eventually moving to Dubuque, where they bought a home and started their family. Anna was a homemaker and loving mother. Anna spent much of her time with her loving husband at their northern retreat on Mitten Lake near Remer, Minnesota. Anna looked forward to spending time with her kids and grandkids, as well as extended family members and friends and was always the first one to whip up a tasty meal.
She loved all card games, but especially enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends. She was a regular player with the Thursday Holy Trinity Card Club, and she and Joe were well known as the ones to beat. She was also very devoted to her Catholic faith and was a long-time member of Holy Trinity Church, where she helped create the beautiful crafts for the fall festival for over 20 years. Our hearts are truly broken today at the loss of such a wonderful mom and grandmother, but we are thankful for all of the wonderful memories that we have made throughout the years and will treasure forever.
Those left to cherish Anna’s memory include two of her children, Diana (Steve) Rokusek, Dubuque, IA, Joseph (Bonnie) Hess, Inver Grove Heights, MN; five of her grandchildren, Matthew, Corianna, Johnathan, Kelsey and Stephanie Hess; and a sister, Mildred (Kim) Gordinier.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Joe Hess; her son, Richard Lee Hess; a grandson, Joseph Richard Hess; her brothers; Sylvester, Charlie, Eldon, Donny, Kenny; and her sisters, Mae and Kay.
Anna’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the emergency personnel, neighbors and friends who provided support and compassion.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
