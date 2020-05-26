Irma L. (Hahn) Puckett, age 80, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services.
Irma was born on September 22, 1939, on a farm east of Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Casper J. and Amelia “Molly” (Arens) Hahn. She attended country schools and a Catholic school in Dyersville until eighth grade. Irma worked hard her whole life, first on the family farm and later at Finley Hospital and Sunnycrest as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). After taking time to raise her five children, Irma began her career at Barnstead Thermolyne Corporation in 1980, and worked there until her retirement in 2003.
Irma was devoted to her family and a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. At only 5 feet tall, she was the strongest woman that her friends, co-workers and family knew. She especially enjoyed spending time with her loving grandchildren. In her free time, Irma loved gardening, reading, playing Euchre, doing puzzles and taking care of her pets.
Those left to cherish Irma’s memory include her five children, Russell (Tammy) Puckett, Overgaard, AZ, Barbara Puckett, Kansas City, MO, Bonnie (Bill) Gourley, Dubuque, IA, Robert (Linda) Puckett, Goose Lake, IA and Steven (Teresa Ward) Puckett, Westfield, NJ; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Donnya) Puckett, Randy Puckett, Robert Puckett, Jayna and Jayden Sampey, Matthew and Christopher Gourley and Catherine, Charlotte and Joseph Puckett; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Braydon Puckett; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hahn, Asbury, IA, and Jane Hahn, Dyersville, IA; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Irma was preceded in death by her mother on December 6, 1942; her father on July 31, 1965; two brothers, Herbert Hahn on January 28, 1983, and James Hahn on July 12, 2001; and her two sisters, Delores Hahn on November 17, 1946, and Estella Hahn Michels on February 14, 2017.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. Irma Puckett Family, and will be distributed among her favorite charities.
