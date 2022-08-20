Monica L. Ayers, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. today, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor.
John J. Basten, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
Brenda M. Bloesch, Dubuque — Service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jerry A. Brandenburg, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Jamma L. Cechota, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. today, E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
Diane Christenson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Patricia Griego, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Robert J. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Sandra J. McGeough, Andover, Minn. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Ardrith A. Meeker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Ricky J. Olson, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lawrence J. Osterhaus, Glen Haven, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. today, 8539 Grant County VV, Glen Haven.
Margaret Pape, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary Ann Puff, Marietta, Ga. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Francis Spielbauer, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Brian C. Sullivan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Christopher L. Then, West Des Moines — Graveside service: 4 p.m. today, St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Epworth, Iowa. Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Locals Bar and Coffee Shop, Epworth.
John J. Vondra, Warren, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton, Ill.
