Dean Robey, 64, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5th at 11:00 am at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where visitation will be held Thursday, August 4th from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Dean was born December 12, 1957, son of Stanley and Bernice (Peterson) Robey. For many years he was a truck driver. For several years he drove for Paisley Trucking and recently Hurst Logistics.
He loved spending time with his family. He was a loving father to Jason, Mackenzie, and Kristina. He enjoyed watching sports, playing golf, bowling, cheering his kids on from the stands, and taking care of his cats. He was always busy working on his next project or helping others with theirs. If he wasn’t working on his projects, you could always find him in the kitchen working on his latest recipe. He took pride in hosting his 4th of July parties and making sure everyone had a great time, which included a cigar out on the back deck with his best friends, the Petschs. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. Dean always had a kind heart and a big smile for everyone.
Dean is survived by his children; Jason Robey, Mackenzie Robey (Heath Egdorf) and Kristina Robey (Dylan Flanagan); his brother, Stanley “Butch” Robey, Jr., a sister, Beverly (Maurice) Schwendinger; nieces Jennifer (Warren) Kizer and Stacy (Rob) Johannsen; three great nieces and two nephews, and lifelong friends Joel and Candi Petsch and their children Marie (Scott) Pillard and Julie (Tyler)Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Robey, and his parents Stan and Bernice Robey.
