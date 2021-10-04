William J. Bussan, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Bethany Alliance Church, Fennimore, Wis. Memorial service: Noon today at the church.
Reva Doty, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Savanna Township Cemetery. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna.
Jeffrey J. Faulhaber, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, with a wake service at 2:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, St. Joseph Church Key West.
Ruth M. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Ronald G. Manternach, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donald J. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gerald F. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Holy Ghost Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mildred E. Russell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home.
Alfred J. Timmerman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.